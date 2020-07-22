Man in custody after overnight standoff

Crime Tracker

BONE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 62-year-old Bone man is in custody after an overnight standoff.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the Bone area for a report of a man who had been shot Tuesday around 8:20 p.m.

The adult male victim made contact with emergency personnel at the Bonneville County Landfill on E. Sunnyside Rd. where family members had driven him from where the incident happened.

At that time, the reporting parties advised during at disturbance at a residence in the 1700 block of the Bone Rd., 62-year-old Doug K. Rhoades fired a gun toward family members. Rhoades was subdued by family members at that time and shortly after a brief struggle, they went their separate ways. A short while later the male victim observed Rhoades pointing a rifle in his direction across the property and was shot.

Deputies responded to the area along with Idaho State Police Officers and began setting up a perimeter.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and members of the Idaho Falls Police Department SWAT Team also responded to the area as deputies made contact with Rhoades and began negotiations.

During this time, Rhoades shot at least two rounds from a firearm toward deputies and made threats toward them.

Negotiations continued through the night until just after 4 a.m. when Rhoades agreed to come out of the residence.

Rhoades was taken into custody at that time without incident and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for aggravated battery, aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Idaho Falls Fire transported the victim to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) and is currently being treated for the gunshot wound.

No other persons or officers were injured in this event.

Deputies are continuing to investigate.