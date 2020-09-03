Police arrest man after stabbing

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 30-year-old man was arrested for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon Wednesday.

Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the area of Park Street and A Street for a report that a man had been stabbed in the leg around 12:30 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and located the bystander who called 911 and the

victim.

The bystander had been in the area when she was approached by the victim who asked her to call the police. Officers administered first aid to the victim while EMS personnel from Idaho Falls Fire were en route.

The victim reported he had been at Sportsman Park when he was approached by the suspect, who was identified as Nathan Nixon.

Nixon reportedly approached a group of people there and began yelling and throwing their belongings. Nixon reportedly told the victim to give him all of his belongings. When the victim refused, Nixon stabbed him in the leg with a knife before fleeing the area. The victim ran to Park and A Streets where he located someone who could call 911.

The victim provided officers with Nixon’s description which was broadcasted to all law enforcement officers in the area who were searching for Nixon.

Idaho State Police troopers had responded to the area to assist with this call and were able to located Nixon in the parking lot of the ISU Credit Union at Memorial and D Street.

A trooper pointed at Nixon indicated that he had been spotted. Upon seeing this, Nixon threw his sheathed knife on the ground, backed away from him and cooperated with the arrest.

When interviewed by officers, Nixon said he had acted in self defense after the victim had attacked him from behind.

The angle of the victim's injury did not match the scenario Nixon described but did match the scenario described by the victim.

Multiple other witnesses also corroborated the victim’s account of the attack.

Nixon, a 30-year-old man, was arrested for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

EMS transported the victim to an area hospital.