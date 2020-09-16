2 arrested for aggravated assault, felony drug charges

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 600 N. block of Eden Dr. to a disturbance involving a man dumping gasoline on property and threatening to light it Tuesday.

As deputies were responding to the area around 9:10 a.m., it was reported the suspect attempted to back over the resident and caused damage to a utility trailer in the process.

The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Lance E. Dalton of Idaho Falls, had left the area just prior to deputies arrival and was reported to be accompanied by a female adult.

Deputies spoke with the victim and observed security footage from the residence showing Dalton pouring gasoline on a vehicle and property followed by two attempts at backing over the victim by hitting a utility trailer he was standing behind.

During this time, an Idaho State Police trooper located Dalton driving the suspect vehicle in the area of Eastview and Virlow Dr. in Idaho Falls.

Deputies arrived at that location and detained Dalton and the female passenger identified as 26-year-old Caussandra E. Taylor of Idaho Falls.

After a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs, deputies located drug paraphernalia and two baggies with just more than six grams of methamphetamine.

Taylor admitted to deputies on scene the methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia belonged to her.

A jacket worn by Dalton was found to have used syringes and items of drug paraphernalia he told deputies belonged to him.

Deputies also discovered Dalton had an active Idaho Falls Police warrant for failure to appear.

Both Dalton and Taylor were transported to the Bonneville County Jail with Dalton being booked on the outstanding warrant, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and felony aggravated assault. Taylor was booked into jail for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The victim in this case suffered a minor injury, and deputies are continuing to investigate.