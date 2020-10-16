Blackfoot man charged after home break-in

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 29-year-old Blackfoot man faces multiple charges after a disturbance led to a gunshot at around 1 a.m. October 9.



Ruben Hernandez faces felony charges of aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and malicious injury to property.



According to court documents, Hernandez kicked in the door of a residence near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Wheeler Street. The man living in the house was armed with a 22-caliber Henry lever-action rifle and fired at Hernandez when he entered the house.



The victim said Hernandez charged at him and punched him in the head numerous times. At some point, he said Hernandez took the rifle from him and hit him with the gun.



Hernandez was pulled over on a traffic stop a short distance away. Police said he had a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle.