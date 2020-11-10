Skip to Content
Steven Drain enters guilty plea

Steven Skylar Drain

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Steven Drain, 30, entered a guilty plea to charges of aggravated battery Monday as part of a plea agreement. 

In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office dismissed a second felony enhancement charge for use of a deadly weapon in commission of the crime. 

Judge Robert Naftz ordered a pre-sentence investigation before considering a sentence in the agreement on January 19.

Drain remains in custody on $250,000 bond.

The penalty for aggravated battery in Idaho is up to 15 years in prison. 

