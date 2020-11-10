Steven Drain enters guilty plea

Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Steven Drain, 30, entered a guilty plea to charges of aggravated battery Monday as part of a plea agreement.

In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office dismissed a second felony enhancement charge for use of a deadly weapon in commission of the crime.

Judge Robert Naftz ordered a pre-sentence investigation before considering a sentence in the agreement on January 19.

Drain remains in custody on $250,000 bond.

The penalty for aggravated battery in Idaho is up to 15 years in prison.

