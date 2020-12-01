Deputies seek help identifying construction site thieves

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking your help in identifying suspects involved in a theft of tools and a trailer from a construction site.

A contractor working on a housing development in the Bridgewater Estates subdivision near Ammon and Lincoln Road Monday discovered an enclosed trailer with more than $60,000 in tools missing from the job site. The trailer was soon discovered a short distance away but had been emptied of various survey equipment, a generator and tools.

Deputies discovered from various neighborhood surveillance that two suspects, believed to be males, driving a silver or gold-colored mid 2000’s extra cab Chevrolet pickup had hooked onto the trailer at the site and transported it to a separate location. The suspects offloaded tools and items into the pickup, abandoned the trailer and left the area.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this or any other crime to contact dispatch at 208-529-1200 and ask to speak with a deputy.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online at www.ifcrime.org, by calling 208-522-1983, or by using the P3Tips app on your mobile device.