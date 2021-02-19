Man arrested after chase, shooting involving deputy

Crime Tracker

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A man is in custody after a chase and shooting involving a deputy Thursday.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy was patrolling on Highway 91 by Sage Hill around 8:00 p.m. when he observed a white car pass him without any front or rear license plates.

The deputy turned around and stopped the vehicle.

While the deputy was talking to the female driver, a Fort Hall police officer showed up and began talking to the passenger, identified as Tymber Pongah, a 26-year-old male from Fort Hall.

The Bingham County deputy asked the female driver to step out of the vehicle.

As she exited the vehicle, Pongah moved to the driver’s seat, and the officers attempted to stop Pongah from driving away and Pongah dragged both the deputy and the Fort Hall officer down the road for a short distance.

A pursuit ensued forcing deputies to spike Pongah’s vehicle two times.

Eventually, Pongah’s vehicle came to a stop, and deputies boxed Pongah’s vehicle in.

Pongah then began to ram the Bingham County vehicles with his car.

A deputy exited his patrol vehicle and approached Pongah’s vehicle, and at that time, Pongah pointed his vehicle at the walking deputy and drove at him.

The deputy was in fear for his life and drew his weapon and fired once at the attacking vehicle and struck Pongah.

Pongah stopped after being struck, and deputies took him into custody.

An ambulance transported Pongah to Portneuf Medical Center to receive treatment for his injuries that were not life-threatening.

At about 3:00 a.m., Pongah was released to the Bingham County jail and is charged with aggravated battery upon certain personnel, aggravated assault upon certain personnel, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, resisting or obstructing justice and injury to children.