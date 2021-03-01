Bar fight under investigation

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Police responded to the 300 block of Park Avenue Saturday after 10 p.m. for a report that a large group of people were fighting in a bar and then in the street.

When officers arrived, they located a large crowd of people in the street and moving between bars.

Officers detained the people who appeared to be most closely involved in the physical disturbance and also spoke to a large number of people who were involved or witnesses to the incident.

Through speaking to witnesses, officers determined an intoxicated and unruly male was refused service at one of the bars. The person argued with a bartender, refused to leave the bar and then a physical disturbance ensued involving the intoxicated male, the bartender and a number of patrons at the bar.

A witness also reported the man had made threats to come back with a gun and commit further violence in the area.

Out of an abundance of caution and desire to keep people safe, officers determined the best course of action would be to close the bars in the area down for the night and worked with several bar owners and employees in the area to do so.

The incident remains under investigation.