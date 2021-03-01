Skip to Content
Police investigate Saturday shooting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday.

Law enforcement officers were made aware of the incident at approximately 11:20 a.m. when a person arrived to an area hospital to seek treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The incident appears to be drug related and is under investigation.

No further information is available for release at this time.

Anyone who may have knowledge of the incident is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200 or to report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org

