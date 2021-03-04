1 arrested in connection to armed robbery in Ammon

Crime Tracker

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest was made Wednesday after an attempted armed robbery at the Ammon Speedi-Mart on Feb. 24.

Deputies received several tips throughout the past week leading them to 20-year-old Ethan D. Gilmore.

Deputies made contact with Gilmore on a traffic top Wednesday afternoon near Ammon and Lincoln Road and questioned him about his involvement.

Gilmore admitted he was involved in the incident which helped lead them to the vehicle involved, the firearm and other evidence related to the crime.

Deputies transported Gilmore to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on felony charges of burglary and attempted robbery.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the public for their assistance in providing tips and information relating to this incident.

