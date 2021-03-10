Burglars target veterinary clinics

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls area law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of burglaries at local veterinary clinics.



There have been four break-ins reported since February 21.



They include the Sunnyside Veterinary Clinic on February 21 and again on March 2, the Countryside Veterinary Clinic on March 5, and the Willowcreek Animal Hospital in Bonneville County on March 8.



In each case, police say burglars forced entry into the building and stole, or attempted to steal, drugs and cash.



Lawmen are encouraging vet clinics to review security protocols, lock and secure doors and window, activate security alarms and video systems, and secure all medications and cash drawers.



Patrol officers and deputies will also be keeping an eye on veterinary clinics for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about any of the burglaries should contact Dispatch at 208-529-1200. You may also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers. Tipsters could be eligible for cash rewards.