Ammon Bundy tells judge he’s miserable in jail

Crime Tracker

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy is telling a judge he's miserable in jail causing his supporters to go to harass the judge outside his home.

Judge David Manweiler arrested Bundy on Monday on trespassing and failure to appear charges when Bundy refused to wear a facemask at his hearing.

Protestors then went to Manweiler's home, shouted obscenities and wrote "Tyrant" and "Mask hole" in chalk.

They told a neighbor they were "just getting started" and would be back.

He told a judge Tuesday being in jail is making it hard to defend himself.

His trial is now set for May 10.