Man arrested for attempted strangulation

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 31-year-old Bonneville County man is facing charges after being arrested by Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies Monday night.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 5300 block of W. Broadway around 11:40 p.m. where a disturbance was reported to be in progress.

A deputy who arrived first on the scene observed a male, later identified as 31-year-old Roger Velazquez-Perez, shoving a female through the residence to a back bedroom.

The deputy detained Velazquez-Perez and separated him from the female until other deputies and an Idaho State Police trooper in the area arrived to assist.

Deputies interviewed the female and children in the residence and were told there was an argument that escalated to the point of Velazquez-Perez punching the female in the face. At one point, he had his hands around the female’s neck as they struggled. Deputies observed minor injuries and marks on the female consistent with an attempted strangulation.

Velazquez-Perez was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on felony charges of aggravated assault and attempted strangulation. Velazquez-Perez was also booked for misdemeanor domestic assault in the presence of children.