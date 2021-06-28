Wyoming man calls to ask why he wasn’t arrested, is arrested

Crime Tracker

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man who asked a sheriff’s dispatcher why he hadn’t been arrested soon found himself in handcuffs.

The 62-year-old man called the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to ask why he hadn’t been arrested after deputies raided his house the previous day.

Asked why he should be arrested, the man said meth use.

Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds says nobody had raided the man’s house or was planning to arrest him.

The Gillette News Record reports a deputy later spotted the man driving and arrested him after he allegedly admitted using methamphetamine and did poorly on sobriety tests.