Ammon Bundy’s trial begins

Crime Tracker

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The trial of Emmett activist Ammon Bundy is underway.

He's accused of trespassing at the Idaho Statehouse during last summer's special session.

It's more than a simple trespass case as it involves a well known anti-governent activist who wants to be governor and the heightened tensions over COVID-19 restrictions late last summer.

In August 2020, Bundy was arrested twice over a two-day period at the Idaho Statehouse when maskless demonstrators stormed the capitol to protest the stay-at-home order and related COVID-19 legislation.

Bundy was first arrested on August 25, 2020, and charged with criminal trespass for disrupting legislative hearings and refusing to leave when directed to do.

Bundy was also charged with resisting arrest.

He was arrested again the next day for criminal trespass and resisting arrest.