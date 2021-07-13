Idaho man convicted in shootout gets 18 years in prison

Crime Tracker

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — A former participant in an armed occupation in 2016 at an Oregon wildlife refuge has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with his role in a police shootout in Idaho last year.

The Lewiston Tribune reports Sean L. Anderson of Riggins was sentenced Monday.

He was convicted in April of felony aggravated assault on a police officer and the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime.

Anderson was arrested several days after a police pursuit and shootout July 18, 2020, following an attempted traffic stop.

No officers were injured but Anderson was shot in the eye.