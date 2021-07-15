Police investigate counterfeit bills in Pocatello

Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello police say a counterfeit $100 bill was passed at a local business in Pocatello on Wednesday.

The original bill was 'washed out' and then reprinted, making it difficult to identify it as a fake.

Because the bill was recreated using real currency, it will 'pen test' as authentic. When police held up to a bright light, the original currency watermark is evident.

Police say to watch transactions involving U.S. currency to help ensure the money being used is legal tender.

Suspects in the case have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you receive or suspect money as being counterfeit, contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.