Police search for individual considered armed and dangerous

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Police officers are currently searching for an armed individual who reportedly pointed a handgun at multiple people Monday morning prior to fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., officers were called to a business in the 1900 block of Woodruff Ave. for a report of a person currently on the premises who had broken into the building earlier in the weekend. While on the phone with dispatch, the reporting person said the suspect had just pointed a gun at people on the premises and was now fleeing the premises in a black Jeep. Officers responded quickly but did not locate the suspect or the suspect's vehicle in the area.

While investigating, officers determine the suspect may be driving a stolen black 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport edition which was stolen earlier in the weekend. The Jeep may have paper dealer plates or no plates at this time.

The suspect is described as a white male with blonde medium curly hair, approximately in his early 20s. The suspect was last seen wearing a red or orange shirt with black sleeves, blue jeans and maybe wearing black shoes and a black coat with a fur-trimmed hood.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the suspect vehicle is asked to immediately contact Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at 911 or (208)529-1200. The suspect should be considered armed and should not be approached or confronted.