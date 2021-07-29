Idaho man sues Boy Scouts over alleged childhood sex abuse

Crime Tracker

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man is suing the Boy Scouts of America for failing to warn children that took part in the youth program that they could be exposed to sex abusers.

The man, who uses the name Mark Doe 14 in the federal lawsuit, said he was a member of the Mountain West Council of the Boy Scouts in the 1970s and 1980s.

A Mountain West Council spokesperson couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Doe says in the lawsuit that an assistant troop leader sexually abused him when he was 11 or 12 years old.

The Boy Scouts of America has faced hundreds of lawsuits from adults who said they were molested as children by leaders and volunteers.