Ada County Man arrested for possession of child pornography

Crime Tracker

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Boise man on Thursday for alleged possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho filed a complaint on August 5, 2021, against 46-year-old Judd E. Ballard and will prosecute the case.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Boise Police Department, United States Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service, District 4 Probation and Parole Office, Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho all assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

A complaint is a means of charging a person with criminal activity. It is not evidence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.