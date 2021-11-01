Halloween robber apprehended minutes after robbery

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Police apprehended a robber Sunday night within minutes of the robbery.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the Common Cents store at 1003 S Boulevard for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

A person outside the store witnessed the robbery and called 911. The witness reported the man was fleeing the scene, gave a description of the person and provided a description of a vehicle the man got into.

With the assistance of the information provided, officers were able to quickly locate the suspect's vehicle in the area. The initial call was received by dispatch at 11:50 p.m., and officers located the vehicle with the suspect inside just before 11:52 p.m.

Due to reports the man was armed with a knife at the time of the robbery, officers and an assisting Idaho State trooper conducted a felony stop on the vehicle and directed the suspect out of the vehicle at gunpoint. The suspect obeyed commands from officers and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers spoke with the store employee who said the man had come into the store and eventually approached the register. The employee said the man had displayed an object they believed to be a box knife, told them he did not want to hurt them and asked for the money in the till. The employee handed over the money, and the man left the store. Police report the employee was visibly upset and said they were afraid and believed the suspect had meant them harm.

The suspect was found wearing the same clothing described by witnesses, and the cash taken from the store was located on his person. Officers also located a handgun magazine in the suspects vehicle. The victim confirmed that was the object the man had shown them, and they had believed the magazine was a box knife.

27-year-old Kaden Wray of Idaho Falls was arrested for robbery and an outstanding misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. Wray was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.