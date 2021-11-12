Idaho Falls man sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to court records, on October 16, 2020, police officers with the Idaho Falls Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a car in downtown Idaho Falls. The car was driven by Shawn Thomas Cortez, 35, of Idaho Falls. After identifying Cortez, law enforcement officers learned Cortez had an active felony warrant and Cortez was in possession of a firearm. Law enforcement officers recovered a 9mm Sig Saur pistol from Cortez’s waistband. Cortez had previously been convicted of a felony offense and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which led to charges.