Man sentenced for methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution in Magic Valley

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Luis Leyva Verduzco was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to court records, beginning in early 2020, law enforcement received information that Verduzco, 32, a Mexican national living in Jerome, was involved in the distribution of methamphetamine in the Magic Valley. Using investigative techniques, officers expanded their investigation. In March 2021, Verduzco was monitored by officers as he traveled to and from a milk house located at a dairy farm in Gooding County. Verduzco was observed entering the milk house for a short period of time, and then he exited and returned to his vehicle. Officers later conducted a search of the milk house and discovered 1,308.61 grams (2.88 pounds) of methamphetamine and 46.64 grams of fentanyl hidden in the drawer of a filing cabinet. The investigation further revealed that Verduzco was in possession of these drugs and attempted to hide them in the milk house before they were discovered by law enforcement. It is expected that Verduzco will be deported to Mexico upon the completion of his sentence.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Idaho State Police, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, which led to charges.