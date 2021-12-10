IDOC seeks walkaways from Payette County work site

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for two South Idaho Correctional Institution Minimum Custody Unit residents who have walked away from their jobs in Payette County.

Jeffrey B. Mangum, IDOC #108157, and William F. McCarty, IDOC #139961, were last seen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at their worksite in Fruitland.

Mangum, 31, is white, 5 feet 11 inches tall with blue eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion. His criminal history includes convictions for grand theft and burglary in Boise County, and possession of a controlled substance in Ada County. He was to be eligible for parole on March 7, 2022. His sentence was to be discharged on May 22, 2026.

McCarty, 29, is white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with blue eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion. His criminal history includes convictions in Ada County for illegal possession of a weapon, illegal possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in Ada County, and attempting to elude a peace officer in Bannock County. He was scheduled to be eligible for parole on Oct. 7, 2021. His sentence was scheduled to be discharged on Sept 4, 2035.

People with information about the men’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.