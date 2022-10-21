Skip to Content
Crime Tracker
By
New
today at 5:33 PM
Published 5:52 PM

US Marshals searching for armed and dangerous local fugitive

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The US Marshals need help to find an armed and dangerous man who they say may be in the area.

Adam Lloyd Vallely of Blackfoot has a federal warrant for his arrest.

They say he is wanted for a federal probation violation for drug use.

Vallely is Native American and has tattoos on his right arm and neck.

He is 5’10 and weighs 160 pounds. 

Officials believe he is driving a 2018 red four-door Acura.

They say he is likely in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot or Fort Hall.

If you see him or the car, or know where he is, contact the US Marshals at 208-317-2904.

Article Topic Follows: Crime Tracker
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content