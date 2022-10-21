US Marshals searching for armed and dangerous local fugitive

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The US Marshals need help to find an armed and dangerous man who they say may be in the area.

Adam Lloyd Vallely of Blackfoot has a federal warrant for his arrest.

They say he is wanted for a federal probation violation for drug use.

Vallely is Native American and has tattoos on his right arm and neck.

He is 5’10 and weighs 160 pounds.

Officials believe he is driving a 2018 red four-door Acura.

They say he is likely in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot or Fort Hall.

If you see him or the car, or know where he is, contact the US Marshals at 208-317-2904.