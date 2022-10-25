Former Bingham Sheriff sentenced to 10 days in jail

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland was sentenced on aggravated assault charges Tuesday to 10 days in jail and serve probation for three years for pulling a gun on a church youth group.

District Judge Stephen Dunn handed down the sentence after listening to the testimonies of the victims involved.

Rowland pleaded guilty to the charges under a plea agreement with prosecutors on Aug. 22. He stepped down as sheriff on Aug. 1.

On Nov. 9, 2021, Rowland pulled a gun on two girls and their youth group leaders after the youth knocked on his door and left, leaving thank you notes posted to his door. It was part of an activity they were doing in the neighborhood.

Rowland was accused of dragging one of the leaders out of their car, holding a gun to her head and threatening to shoot her.

Rowland told investigators he was on edge because of past experiences with, in his own words, "drunk Indians" from the reservation.

Rowland sentence includes 10 days in jail, $1,000 fine, no contact with the victims for 5 years, along with 3 years supervised probation and meet with a therapist at least six times during probation.

