Compher back in court Monday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A man accused of a Pocatello murder almost 20 years ago was back in a Bannock County courtroom Monday.

Brad Scott Compher is facing first degree murder charges in the death of Nori Jones.

Nori Jones

It’s been almost 20 years since the 25-year-old Pocatello woman was found stabbed to death in her home.

In a pre trial conference Monday, Judge Javier Gabiola heard arguments from the prosecution, requesting the April trial date be vacated because the state has more than 145 witnesses who have to be contacted and the fact that many of the experts that performed the original work in 2004 and 2013 have retired or no longer work for the companies Bannock County hired.

Compher was arrested for the crime in 2014 nearly 10 years after the murder when DNA evidence placed him inside the Pole Line home where Nori Jones was found on Sept. 28, 2004.

Both parties said they would be willing to try again to mediate the case.