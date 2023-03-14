2 arrested after deputies find 1,000 “dirty thirty” pills, meth, marijuana during traffic stop

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle involved in an ongoing drug investigation near 49th N. and Ammon Road on Sunday.

The vehicle was stopped at approximately 8:30 p.m., and deputies identified the driver as 36-year-old William Brian Thomson and a passenger 25-year-old Tamya Louise King.

As deputies were speaking with Thomson outside of the vehicle, he attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended in a nearby irrigation ditch. Both Thomson and King were detained while deputies searched the vehicle after obtaining a search warrant.

During the search, deputies located a variety of illegal drugs that included approximately 106 grams of methamphetamine, more than a thousand “dirty thirty” fentanyl pills weighing approximately 170 grams, approximately 12 grams of marijuana and .2 grams of cocaine. Deputies also seized approximately 38 grams of a substance also believed to be a synthetic opioid containing fentanyl and several items of drug paraphernalia. While King was detained, she admitted to deputies she was in possession of drug paraphernalia located on the ground where she exited the vehicle and attempted to get rid of it.

King was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomson was also booked into jail on multiple felony counts of drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Deputies are continuing to investigate, and no further information is available.