Deputies seek subject who cut ankle monitor

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Jamison Gerald Miller.

Miller had been placed on an ankle monitor by the courts stemming from misdemeanor DUI and eluding charges and was require to wear the monitor and report to the sheriff’s office. Deputies discovered Miller had cut the monitor off on Wednesday in the Idaho Falls area, and his whereabouts have since been unknown.

New charges are pending on Miller related to failure to comply with the court ordered monitoring system and damaging the monitor. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miller is asked to call Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200. Anonymous tips about this and any other criminal activity can also be reported to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips on your mobile device.