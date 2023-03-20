Idaho US Attorney announces federal prison sentences for 4 fentanyl dealers

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced the prison sentences in three separate cases involving the distribution of fentanyl last week.

“Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid responsible for an exponential increase in overdose deaths here in Idaho,” U.S. Attorney Hurwit said. “Through close collaboration with our state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement partners, we continue to hold accountable those who distribute this poison in our communities.”

Two Boise residents sentenced to 15 years and 10 years, respectively, for running a “One Stop Mobile Drug Shop.”

In one case, Misty Dawn Sykes, 46, and Keisha Dawn Murdoch, 28, both of Boise, were sentenced to 188 and 128 months in federal prison, respectively, for possessing over 1.3 kilos of methamphetamine, more than 1,300 fentanyl pills, an ounce of cocaine, 16 grams of heroin, 16 grams of Alpha-PHP (synthetic cathinone), and 12.6 grams of fluorfentanyl (a deadly fentanyl analogue) with intent to distribute it to another.

According to court records, Sykes and Murdoch were operating a one stop mobile drug shop in the Treasure Valley area. Murdoch told investigators that she and Sykes purchased anywhere from eight to ten pounds of methamphetamine and 2,000 to 4,000 fentanyl pills every two weeks for redistribution. She also indicated that they would purchase heroin and cocaine whenever available. In addition to the controlled substances seized from Sykes and Murdoch, law enforcement also seized a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number, and nearly $30,000 in cash.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered both Sykes and Murdoch to serve five years of supervised release following their prison sentences.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the work of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, and Garden City Police Department for this investigation.

Washington man sentenced to eight years for firearms and fentanyl offenses.

In a separate case, Jordan Khan, 27, of Washington, was sentenced to 98 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court records, on January 27, 2022, United States Marshals were searching for a wanted fugitive believed to be at Khan’s residence. During the search, Khan was found in possession of a .40 caliber pistol and trafficking amounts of fentanyl. He was charged and released subject to pretrial conditions. Khan was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2018 conviction for a residential burglary. After a federal indictment was obtained, an arrest warrant was issued. On April 18, 2022, when the federal warrant was served, Khan was found with over 700 fentanyl pills.

Khan moved to the Treasure Valley in 2021, after being released from Washington state prison for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and taking a vehicle without permission. He has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary, and assault.

“The strong partnerships we have with our federal, state, and local partners ensure repeat offenders like Mr. Khan are held accountable for their crimes,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of the Salt Lake City FBI. “We will continue to work together to prevent gun offenses in Idaho and prevent deadly drugs like fentanyl from causing more damage in our communities.”

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Khan to serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Khan pleaded guilty to the federal charges in November 2022.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit credited the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service for their efforts in this case. The Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Ada County Sheriff’s Office; Boise Police Department; Caldwell Police Department; Canyon County Sheriff’s Office; Meridian Police Department; Nampa Police Department; and Idaho Department of Correction.

Arizona man sentenced to 12.5 years for distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

In a third case, Brian David Schroeder, 47, of Arizona, was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison for distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to court records, on September 25, 2022, Schroeder, was stopped by sheriff deputies while driving on Highway 93 through Jerome, Idaho. After deputies observed a marijuana dispensary container in the car, a search was conducted. Inside the car, police found approximately 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of methamphetamine, and a loaded 9mm handgun. Schroeder was traveling through Idaho with the intention of distributing the drugs in Washington.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also sentenced Schroeder to five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Schroeder pleaded guilty to the crime in December 2022.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit thanked the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office and Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for their work which led to the charges in the Schroeder case.