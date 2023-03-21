2 arrested after high speed pursuit

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - A Shelley Police Department patrol officer attempted to stop a passenger car for failing to maintain lane and speeding at 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle was traveling south on Highway 91, and when it failed to stop, the patrol officer continued to pursue the suspect vehicle into Firth. The pursuit circled the north Firth and Basalt area multiple times. The suspect vehicle traveled between 10 mph and approximately 75 mph.

The suspect vehicle was spiked twice with three tires being deflated, and the suspect vehicle continued to run on its rims while losing vehicle parts before coming to a stop.

Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

36-year-old Micheal Poog of Fort Hall was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants as well as possession of meth and DUI. 42-year-old Loreen Bear of Fort Hall was arrested on multiple warrants. Both Poog and Bear were charged with felony eluding, as they switched drivers in the middle of the pursuit.

In total, the pursuit lasted one hour and 15 minutes and covered approximately 46 miles. A Shelley Police cruiser that was assisting the primary officer was damaged when it struck a deer during the pursuit.