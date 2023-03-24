FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about a mule deer doe shot and left to waste in Franklin County.

On Friday, March 17, 2023, while on a fishing patrol along the southern portion of Oneida Narrows Road in Franklin County, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White came across a dead mule deer doe lying 20 yards from the road in an open meadow.

“It just struck me as being out of place,” White said. “Often winter-killed deer are found curled up under a tree, not lying sprawled out in a wide-open area. Upon further inspection, I realized that it had clearly been shot. There were no other injuries on the deer that would indicate a car collision or other issue.”

SCO White estimates the doe had likely been killed 2 to 5 days before its discovery.

“This winter has been already super hard on our deer herd, so it is absolutely heartbreaking to see one killed and wasted for no reason whatsoever,” White said. “If anyone saw something unusual on this road on or before the 17th, or thinks they might know something about this incident, we urge you to come forward.”

Those with information or a possible tip should contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward for information that leads to an arrest.