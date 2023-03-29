Hurwit announces sentences in 2 cases involving fentanyl, stolen firearms

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Two men from southern Idaho were sentenced to federal prison in separate drug and firearms cases this week, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.

Keith McClary, 38, of Nampa, was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison for theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered McClary to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to court records, in October 2021, McClary broke into a gun store in Nampa and stole twenty-four firearms. McClary then distributed the firearms, trading some of the firearms for a large quantity of fentanyl pills. McClary has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for burglary, domestic violence, and possession of a controlled substance.

In a separate case, Jase Anderson, 35, of Mountain Home, was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Anderson to serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to court records, over the course of a two-day investigation in July 2022, law enforcement seized six ounces of fentanyl powder, $9,440 in drug proceeds, three firearms—one of which was stolen, and numerous rounds and calibers of ammunition from Anderson.

Anderson also has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for attempted malicious injury to property, possession of a controlled substance, and domestic battery.

“The successful prosecution of these dangerous offenders demonstrates our commitment to making our communities safer,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “The success of our Project Safe Neighborhoods program is the result of our close partnerships with local law enforcement agencies who help us identify and prosecute violent offenders across the state.”

U.S. Attorney Hurwit credited the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Nampa Police Department for their collaboration on the McClary case and commended Boise Police Department and the Boise Area Narcotic Drug Interdiction Team (BANDIT) for their work on the Anderson case.