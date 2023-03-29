Wanted man arrested after driving vehicle into business

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after driving a vehicle into a local business.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies in the Ammon Division responded to a disturbance early Wednesday morning at Geraldine’s Bakery on E. 17th St. involving a vehicle that ran into the building.

Around 5:15 a.m., employees reported a man drove his car into the front windows of the business, briefly drove away but then returned and started yelling threats to employees through the shattered window. The employees locked themselves in an interior office until deputies and an Idaho State Police trooper arrived.

Police say 23-year-old Karl A. Watson was quickly taken into custody. Deputies suspected Watson was intoxicated and also found him in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The circumstances that brought Watson to that location are still being investigated.

Watson was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Bonneville County and was transported to the Bonneville County Jail after a medical clearance at IFCH. Watson was booked on the outstanding warrant, felony malicious injury to property and misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.