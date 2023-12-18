Idaho Falls man arrested for possession of child pornography

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 50-year-old Idaho Falls man has been arrested for the possession of child pornography.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Ammon Division arrested Shawn Theron Peterson in a parking lot Sunday after discovering a device containing child pornography. Around 1:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a man seen parked in a vehicle at the Famous Footwear parking lot watching pornography. Deputies located the vehicle and identified the driver as Peterson and found he was on felonyparole.

Peterson admitted to deputies as a condition of his parole he was not supposed to be in possession of a non-approved mobile device. After contacting Peterson’s parole officer, deputies were asked to search the device and Peterson’s vehicle for other contraband. In the process, deputies discovered the device had multiple images of underage kids without clothing and in pornographic settings.

Peterson was taken into custody at that time and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. Peterson was booked for the felony charge of possession of sexuall exploitive material.