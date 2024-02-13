2 men arrested after shooting make first court appearance

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The two men arrested after a shooting in Idaho Falls Monday made their first appearance in court Tuesday.

18-year-old Taylor Aughenbaugh is facing two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement.

19-year-old Gabriel Perkins is facing one felony count of aggravated battery and one the felony count with leaving the scene of an injury accident.

25-year-old Alexander Barber was killed in the incident. Barber's cousin Joshua Worrell has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral.

The fundraiser reads, “Alex was loved by many because he was not your average friend. He would make you laugh, have your back, and be there for you in an instant no matter what you needed. If he knew you… he loved you.”

Police say it started with a large group of people in an argument in the parking lot of Compass Academy.

The argument turned physical and two people were shot. Another person was run over by a vehicle.