Pocatello jury hears testimony, gets first look at police video in Brad Compher murder trial

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Testimony is continuing Thursday in the Brad Compher murder trial.

49-year-old Brad Compher is accused of first-degree murder in the case that happened in Pocatello nearly 20 years ago.

25-year-old Nori Jones was found dead in her bedroom with multiple stab wounds on Sept. 28 of 2004.

The prosecution continued their case Thursday calling several witnesses Thursday morning.

The first on the stand was Leon Holmes. He was the EMT who was called when her body was found. He testified when they arrived her body had signs that she had been dead for a while. Because she could not be revived, they didn’t move her so they wouldn’t contaminate the crime scene.

The next witness was George Raatz. He was Nori’s next door neighbor. He told the court four days prior to the murder, he saw someone tampering with the light on her back porch. After that, the light did not work making it pitch black where she would enter her home. He also testified the night of her murder, his dog would not stop barking for hours, but because the porch light was not on, he couldn’t see anything at Nori’s house.

Detective Ralph Daniels testified next. He is the first police detective on the scene. He told the court about the condition of Nori’s house and bedroom when he arrived, he said, “I saw a naked female that was lying in the bed face down. There was blood everywhere all over the body, on the walls, on the headboard and footboard. “

He also testified about the autopsy and that there were several samples taken from her body including a sexual assault kit and fingernail clippings.

The last person on the stand for the morning session was Captain Steven Stone with the Pocatello Police department. He was the person who documented the scene on video before the scene was processed.

They admitted the video into evidence. It shows the outside of the house on Sept. 28 after the murder.

We are currently on a brief recess while they fix a technical difficulty with the playback computer and will continue to update the story as the day continues.

You can view our previous story HERE.