2 new suspects indicted in Compass Academy shooting incident

By
today at 10:43 AM
Published 11:26 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two new suspects have been indicted in the Compass Academy shooting incident on Feb. 12.

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal said Aaron David Murdoch is indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement with the possibility of a sentence of 20 years.

Neal also said Skylar Daniel Andra was indicted for leaving the scene of injury accident with the potential for a five year prison sentence.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

On Friday, a grand jury indicted 18-year-old Taylor Aughenbaugh and 19-year-old Gabriel Perkins. You can read that story HERE.

25-year-old Alexander Barber died in that incident, and two others were injured.

