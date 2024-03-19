2 suspects pleaded not guilty for shooting at Compass Academy

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two men appeared in court this week to submit their pleas for the charges they are facing in connection to the shooting at Compass Academy in Idaho Falls last month.

19-year-old Gabriel Perkins appeared in court on Monday morning for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to all six charges he is facing, including second degree murder.

Perkins' defense also submit a motion for release and/or reduction of bond. They called on friends and family to help describe to the court why he should be granted release.

One family friend wrote, "I have always known Gabe to be what you'd call a regular kid. He was always kind, polite, soft-spoken, respectful and well-mannered. I never saw him get angry," also saying, "Gabe is very young and scared... He was in a situation that required him to react in live time to a shooting he did not start."

A family member wrote, "He has always been a good kid, but he is a follower for sure... He is faithful to his friends and family and will do anything to help out."

The judge denied the motion for release and/or reduction.

Perkins is set to appear back in court for a pre-trial conference on July 16. His trial is set for August 12.

If found guilty of all charges, Perkins could face up to life in prison.

18-year-old Taylor Aughenbaugh appeared in court on Tuesday where he also pleaded not guilty to all three charges he is facing, including two counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Aughenbaugh is set to appear back in court on July 30 for a pre-trial conference. His trial is set for August 19.

If found guilty of all charges, Aughenbaugh could face up to 65 consecutive years in prison.