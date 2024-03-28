Woman charged as additional suspect in Idaho hospital shooting

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A fourth person has been charged in relation to the Boise hospital shooting on March 20.

The Boise Police Department worked with the Ada County Prosecutor's Office to charge a 27-year-old Twin Falls woman in relation to the shooting investigation.

Tia Garcia was already in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail following her arrest on March 21 for a probation/parole violation. Garcia now faces an additional charge related to her involvement in the escape of Skylar Meade and has been booked into the Ada County Jail. Evidence indicates Garcia had knowledge and was involved in the planning and execution of the escape.

“The Boise Police Department is continuing to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate these criminal acts and we remain dedicated to seeking justice for all victims,” Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said. “We are thankful for the coordination among law enforcement officers and prosecutors across the state of Idaho, who helped bring this dangerous situation to an end.”

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting portion of this incident. The involved Boise Police officer is W. Anderson, who has 27 years of law enforcement experience with the last 12 years at BPD.

Further information, on body video and all the specific details about what happened and when will be released in its entirety following the investigation.

Skylar Meade, the escaped inmate, and Nicholas Umphenour, a former inmate who used to live in the same cell block as Meade, are members of the same white supremacist prison gang, according to police. The pair are also suspected of killing two people in northern Idaho, police say.

Skylar Meade, Nicholas Umphenour and Tonia Dawn Huber

During Meade's arrest, 52-year-old Tonia Huber from Filer was taken into custody on charges related to Meade's flight from the residence. Huber had a warrant out for her arrest, and she is facing new charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and eluding.