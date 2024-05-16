New details released after police standoff in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - New details have been released about the suspect who caused a police standoff in Custer County over the weekend.

47-year-old Curtis Lee Caton is currently being held in the Lemhi County Jail on felony charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

He has been arraigned and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is potential for additional charges.