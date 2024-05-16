Skip to Content
Crime Tracker

New details released after police standoff in Custer County

47-year-old Curtis Lee Caton
CCSO
47-year-old Curtis Lee Caton
By
today at 12:09 PM
Published 12:15 PM

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - New details have been released about the suspect who caused a police standoff in Custer County over the weekend.

 47-year-old Curtis Lee Caton is currently being held in the Lemhi County Jail on felony charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

He has been arraigned and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is potential for additional charges.

Article Topic Follows: Crime Tracker

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content