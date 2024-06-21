Skip to Content
Crime Tracker

Vandals damage electrical boxes in Ammon park, halting late-night pickleball

By
today at 5:32 PM
Published 5:24 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Vandals have struck McCowan Park in Ammon, making nighttime lighting unavailable at the pickleball courts for now.

Circuits were damaged when the electric box by the courts was broken into.

Maintenance crews say that's not all the vandals have done.

They have also seen torn-down signs, graffiti, and intentionally clogging toilets, sinks, and splash pad drains.

The city of Ammon says it always reviews camera footage, but you can still help by reporting incidents. 

City crews were working on repairing the court lights. 

Article Topic Follows: Crime Tracker

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content