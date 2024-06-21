Vandals damage electrical boxes in Ammon park, halting late-night pickleball

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Vandals have struck McCowan Park in Ammon, making nighttime lighting unavailable at the pickleball courts for now.

Circuits were damaged when the electric box by the courts was broken into.

Maintenance crews say that's not all the vandals have done.

They have also seen torn-down signs, graffiti, and intentionally clogging toilets, sinks, and splash pad drains.

The city of Ammon says it always reviews camera footage, but you can still help by reporting incidents.

City crews were working on repairing the court lights.