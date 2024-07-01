Shooting suspect appears in court

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The suspect involved in a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls made his first court appearance on Monday.

Bonneville County Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert set 23-year-old Logan Stephens' bond at $300,000 and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 12th.

Stephens is charged with aggravated battery for a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, shortly after midnight, near 330 N Capital Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The man is recovering in the hospital. His condition is unknown.

In court, Stephen’s father, Derek, spoke on his behalf.

“I know parents stand up here all the time. Even probably try to tell you that their children are good kids that might make a horrible mistake or something in the moment," Derek said. "I don’t know the facts of the case, but Your Honor, I will make sure that there’s no harm.”