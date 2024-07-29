Court to continue Jeremy Best murder case

A motion to dismiss the case against Jeremy Allan Best has been denied.

He will stand trial for three counts of first-degree murder.

Best is accused of killing his wife Kali in November 2023. Kali was pregnant at the time. Best disappeared, along with their infant son, Zeke. Law enforcement found Jeremy Best on December 2, 2023, and Zeke’s body was discovered nearby.

A grand jury indicted Best on three counts of first-degree murder on December 18, 2023. The indictment also charged enhancements for the use of a firearm or other deadly weapon with each charge.

Best moved to dismiss the indictment, arguing evidence shows he experienced a mental health breakdown on the day in question, which means the grand jury should have considered murder in the second degree or manslaughter as alternatives to first-degree murder.

Best contends the evidence of his mental breakdown includes his appearance at a Swan Valley convenience store on November 30.

Judge Dane Watkins wrote that the grand jury had sufficient evidence to establish probable cause for the crime of first-degree murder.

He also concluded that the prosecution “was not required to present the grand jury with circumstantial defense evidence or instruct the grand jury regarding lesser included offenses,” and that dismissal of the indictment is improper.

Best's next court hearing is scheduled for August 12.