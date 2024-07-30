Murder suspect faces death penalty

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The death penalty is back on the table after a local man accused of murder rescinded his guilty plea.

23-year-old Lance Broncho agreed on a plea agreement with prosecutors that included a 35-to-life penalty.

Broncho had a week to decide on accepting the deal.

In the meantime, the prosecution found out Broncho had already committed crimes while he was in custody including smuggling in an improvised weapon and drugs, and attacking guards, then bragging about it.

The prosecution has since rescinded the plea agreement.

Broncho is accused of entering a home and shooting two people, killing one...and engaging in an hours-long standoff with police.

In addition to the new felonies, Broncho was charged in March with Felony First-degree Murder of 51-year-old Eric Leask, Felony Aggravated Battery with the use of a deadly weapon, Felony Robbery, Felony Burglary, Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon, and two Felony enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. A trial date has not been set.