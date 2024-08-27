18-year-old arrested for shooting shotgun in McDonalds parking lot in Ammon

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An 18-year-old was arrested early Sunday for shooting a shotgun in the air following a fight.

Bonneville County Sheriff's office said they were called to the McDonalds parking lot on S 25 East (Hitt Road) just before 1 p.m. on August 25.

Deputies said Wise and another 18-year-old man had a verbal fight earlier in the evening. Victims told deputies Wise threatened the victim and said he would "pump lead into his chest." A short time later, Wise returned to the parking lot as a passenger in a vehicle, where the victim and others were standing. As he passed by Wise was seen pointing the shotgun out the passenger window toward them, deputies said. The victims told deputies they ducked behind cars in the parking lot and heard a loud bang as the vehicle Wise was in drove away.

Wise was located later near Hoopes and Parkwood St. Wise told deputies he asked the car driver to pick him up earlier in the evening and give him a ride. He also said he smoked marijuana approximately 3 hours earlier.

The driver of the vehicle Wise was in told deputies he had taken Wise to the parking lot earlier that evening and witnessed the altercation between him and the victim. After leaving the area, they decided to return to McDonalds to get food. As they pulled into the parking lot and drove near the victim and other bystanders, the driver said he saw Wise point the shotgun out the window at them. As he started driving away he heard a loud bang. The driver told deputies he was aware the shotgun was in the vehicle but did not know Wise was going to point it out of the window at the victim, deputies reported.

Wise is being held in jail on a Felony charge of Aggravated Assault.