Judge grants Kohberger’s murder trial to be moved to new venue

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - Bryan Kohberger's trial will be moved from Moscow. Judge John Judge released his decision on Monday granting the change of venue motion.

The official order didn't mention where the trial would be. It's up to the the Idaho Supreme Court to make the assignment.

Defense lawyers filed a motion to move the trial to Boise or another larger city because of the high publicity and strong emotions in the Moscow community, which could make it hard to find a fair, impartial jury.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of the killings of four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Kohberger's trial is set for June 2025. Kohberger is facing four counts of murder for the deaths of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The were killed in their rental home near campus on November 13, 2022.