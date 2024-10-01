Woman charged with delivering illegal drugs to a teen

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A woman is being charged for delivering drugs to a juvenile in Madison County.

Madison County detectives started an investigation on August 6, when they received a tip about a teen buying drugs from an adult.

A search warrant was issued on a home Friday, September 27 at home in the county. Police then arrested Jessica Biery. She is being charged with 4 coutns of Felony delivery of a controlled substance, Misdemeanor injury to a child, and Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

A bond of $10,000 was given during an arraignment for Biery on Monday.

She is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on October 9, 2024.

Note: All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.