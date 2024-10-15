Court documents allege what happened in rest stop murder case

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI)—On Monday, prosecuting attorney Randy Neal submitted a notice to present new evidence in the rest area murder case that happened near Ririe in May 2022. The notice of 404(b) alleges what happened before and after the murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton, alluding to the defendant Randy Larkin’s intent to shoot Pelton at the Lane Clark Rest Area on May 12, 2022.

Here is the timeline the notice outlines:

Randy Larkin engaged in dealing drugs in the Swan Valley area. Randy Larkin engaged in a drug transaction with Morey Pelton. Randy Larkin was in a dispute with Morey Pelton over a drug transaction. Kelly Hincks was also engaged in drug transactions in Swan Valley and was a known associate of both Randy Larkin and Morey Pelton. Randy Larkin arranged for Gerald Hamlin to bring him 2 ounces of methamphetamine from Washington. That they completed the transaction prior to the murder. Kelly Hincks arranged a meeting with Morey Pelton to buy drugs. Kelly knew that Randy Larkin was looking for Morey Pelton. Kelly Hincks told Rankdy Larkin about the meeting at the Lane Clark Rest Area and Randy Larkin stated he wanted to come to the meeting. Randy Larkin decided to ride separately with Gerald Hamlin to the rest area. Randy Larkin stated that he intended to beat up Maury Pelton. Randy Larkin requested that Gerald Hamlin drive his vehicle because Morey Pelton was unfamiliar with his vehicle. Randy Larkin brought a firearm to the rest area. Randy Larkin and Gerald Hamlin went into the Lane Clark rest area prior to the arrival of Morey Pelton and Kelly Hincks. Randy Larkin stated, “I ought to just shoot the little f****r” Randy Larkin directed Gerald Hamlin to leave the rest area after shooting. Randy Larkin warned and threatened Gerald Hamlin and Willianm Bucklin to not reveal anything to anyone about the events of May 12. Randy Larkin did not report the shooting. Randy Larkin disposed of the firearm that he used in the shooting, and its whereabouts are unknown. Both Gerald Hamlin and William Bucksin did not report the shooting until they were confronted by the police. Hamlin left and went to Arizona and notified Randy Larkin that he had arrived. Randy Larkin warned Hamlin that “snitches wind up in ditches.” Randy Larkin admitted to his two daughters that he short Morey Pelton to “teach Morey a lesson.” After Chelcee testified at the grand jury, Randy Larkin has given money to Chelcee his daughter to financially assist her with her struggling business. In addition to the specific facts described above, the State may introduce any facts described in any report or disclosure previously provided to the defense prior to this notice.

A jury trial is set for November 12, 2024.