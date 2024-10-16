Skip to Content
New execution date set for Thomas Creech

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)— A new date has been scheduled for the execution of Thomas Eugene Creech.

The Idaho Department of Corrections served a death warrant to Creech Wednesday morning for a execution date of Nov. 13, 2024 at 10 a.m. The warrant was issued by Fourth District Judge Jason Scott.

The new date comes nearly 8 months after an attempt to execute Creech failed. His execution was stopped when the medical team administering lethal injection could not find a usable vein.

The new date comes a day after the Corrections Department announced it had completed renovations to the execution chamber to allow an alternative IV Access.

Correction officials said the execution chamber, also known as F Block, didn't have the appropriate environment to conduct an alternative method of establishing IV access when peripheral access can't be established. They said over the summer the F Block was renovated with an execution preparation room to establish venous access.

Thomas Creech was convicted of killing two people in Valley County in 1974 and sentenced to death row. But after an appeal, that sentence was reduced to life in prison. Less than 10 years later, however, he was convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death with a sock full of batteries, and he was again sentenced to death in 1983.

